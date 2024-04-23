Jharkhand: Over 3,900 kg poppy straw seized, 2 held

Ranchi, Apr 23 (PTI) Police have seized 3,950 kg of poppy straw worth around Rs 6 crore in Ranchi district, officials said on Tuesday.

The stock was packed in 158 plastic sacks and loaded on a truck, which was on its way to Jodhpur in Rajasthan from a remote village in Jharkhand’s Khunti district, they said.

Ranchi SSP Chandan Kumar Sinha said police received a tip-off on Monday night, following which a quick response team (QRT) was formed, which carried out a checking drive.

The truck driver and owner of the vehicle have been arrested, Sinha added. PTI SAN RBT