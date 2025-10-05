Jharkhand: Over 4,000 take part in maiden half-marathon for elephant conservation

Jamshedpur, Oct 5 (PTI) The first half-marathon for conservation of wild elephants by the Jharkhand forest department saw over 4,000 people participating in the 16-km event at the Dalma Wildlife Sanctuary in Seraikela Kharsawan district on Sunday, officials said.

Saba Alam Ansari, the Divisional Forest Officer of Jamshedpur, who also oversees operations of the Dalma Wildlife Sanctuary, told PTI that the participants also included 400 women.

“Our objective was to encourage and make villagers near the sanctuary aware of elephant conservation through the ‘Run for Gajraj’ (half-marathon). We have achieved success in terms of attracting over 4,000 participants. The encouraging response has made us think of making this half-marathon an annual feature,” Ansari said.

Most of the participants were from the villages dotting the sanctuary.

As per forest department sources, nearly 86 villages lie inside the Dalma Wildlife Sanctuary, and nearly 51 villages are located within a 5-km radius.

The sanctuary stands out not only for its scenic beauty, but also as a migration corridor and habitat for elephants.

The 'Run for Gajraj' began at Saherbera Football Ground in Chandil sub-division under the ‘Project Elephant’.

Local MLA from Ichagarh and JMM leader Savita Mahato urged people to make the new generation aware of elephant conservation, and requested the forest department to conduct regular interaction with villagers to avoid human-elephant conflicts, and damage to crops and properties.

The first-position holder at the event received Rs 31,000, while the second and third-ranked participants got Rs 21,000 and Rs 11,000, respectively. The fourth and fifth position holders received Rs 5,000 each.

"The event was conducted as part of the Wildlife Week 2025 in Dalma Wildlife Sanctuary. It is also aimed at promoting eco-tourism, local tourism, and encouraging fitness and healthy living among citizens," Ansari said.

The DFO also said that after a long gap, five elephants have returned to Dalma.

“In the last census conducted by the forest department earlier this year, there were 80 elephants in the sanctuary. While only five elephants remain at Dalma at the moment, a sizable number are currently stationed at Chakulia in Ghatsila subdivision and at Chandil in the adjoining Seraikela-Kharsawan district. Elephants are migratory by nature and travel to different places for food,” he said. PTI ANB RBT