Jharkhand: Over 60 pc voter turnout recorded till 3 pm

Ranchi, Jun 1 (PTI) A voter turnout of 60.14 per cent was recorded till 3 pm in three Lok Sabha constituencies in Jharkhand where voting is underway in the final phase of polling on Saturday, officials said.

Around 53.23 lakh voters are eligible to cast their votes in the three constituencies - Dumka, Rajmahal and Godda - where polling began at 7 am and will continue till 5 pm.

Dumka registered the highest voter turnout at 61.52 per cent, followed by Rajmahal (60.90) and Godda (58.41), officials said.

A total of 52 candidates, including eight women, are contesting in this phase, the state's fourth.

Nineteen candidates each are competing in Dumka and Godda, while 14 are contesting in Rajmahal.

Over two lakh people are first-time voters in the 18-19 age group, while 439 are aged over 100 years.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) K Ravi Kumar said preparations are in place to ensure free and fair polls, including sealing the borders with neighbouring Bihar and West Bengal, where polls are taking place as well.

Arrangements have been made to transport elderly citizens and persons with disabilities (PwDs) to and from the polling booths, he added.

Of the 6,258 total booths, 5,769 are in rural areas. A total of 241 booths are being managed by women, 11 by youth, and seven by PwDs.

All eyes are on Dumka seat where BJP's Sita Soren, sister-in-law of jailed former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, is contesting against INDIA bloc's Nalin Soren.

Sita, a former three-term JMM legislator, joined the BJP just ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, citing "neglect" and "isolation" by JMM after the death of her husband Durga Soren in 2009.

In Godda, BJP sitting MP Nishikant Dubey is contesting against INDIA bloc's Pradip Yadav.

The Rajmahal seat is witnessing an interesting fight as JMM's Borio legislator Lobin Hembrom is contesting as an Independent against sitting JMM MP Vijay Hansdak. The BJP has fielded its former state president Tala Marandi for the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP won the Dumka and Godda seats, while the JMM secured Rajmahal. PTI NAM NN