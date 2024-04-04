Jharkhand: Over Rs 1 cr in cash seized from Kolkata-bound bus, three detained

Giridih (Jharkhand), Apr 4 (PTI) A total of Rs 1.09 crore in cash was seized from a Kolkata-bound bus in Jharkhand's Giridih district and three persons were detained on Thursday, police said.

Giridih Superintendent of Police Deepak Kumar Sharma, in a press release, said that the police received a tip-off about some people carrying a huge sum of money in a bus which was on its way to Kolkata from Bihar's Gaya.

"The police team intercepted the bus near Aura village in Bagodar police station area. While checking the vehicle, Rs 67 lakh in cash was seized from two persons, and Rs 42.5 lakh from another person. In all, Rs 1.09 crore in cash was seized from the three persons. The trio, hailing from Gaya, have been detained and are being interrogated regarding the cash seizure," the SP said.

He said the Income Tax Department has been informed about the seizure. PTI COR SAN SAN ACD