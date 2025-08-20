Jharkhand: Over Rs 46 lakh in cash found in abandoned SUV

Medininagar, Aug 20 (PTI) Over Rs 46 lakh in cash was recovered from an abandoned SUV in Jharkhand's Palamu district, police said on Wednesday.

A tip-off was received by the police on Tuesday night that a suspicious red SUV was on its way to Panki from Daltonganj, they said.

Police tried to intercept the vehicle but could not, they added.

A while later, the Chhattisgarh-registered SUV was found parked on the roadside near Tetrai Balyari Mode, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Lesliganj) Manoj Kumar Jha said.

It was towed to the nearby police station, and a thorough search found the cash in several plastic packets, he said.

Police said they have also found the insurance and registration documents of the vehicle inside it.

An investigation is underway, they said.