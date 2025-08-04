Jharkhand: Parents kill 21-year-old woman, her boyfriend

Medininagar, Aug 4 (PTI) A couple was arrested on Monday, along with three other members of their family, for allegedly murdering their daughter and her boyfriend in Jharkhand's Palamu district, police said.

The bodies of Vibha Kumari, 21, and her boyfriend Subhash Kumar, 22, were recovered from a well in Purni Tariya village in Tarhasi police station area on Sunday evening, they said.

Vibha's parents, Upendra Mahto and Kalawati Devi, were against the relationship, and they had urged their daughter to end it. But she did not listen, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Lesliganj) Manoj Kumar Jha said.

They hatched a conspiracy, and on the night of August 1, they asked Subhas to come to their place. Vibha's parents, along with her three paternal uncles, murdered the couple and dumped the body into the well, he said.

Police said they started the investigation on the basis of a complaint filed by Subhash's brother, Jaiprakash Kumar, and detained the five suspects for questioning, during which they revealed the murder plot.

Jha said police detected severe injuries on Subhash's eyes, and apparent burn marks on his stomach and back.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, he said.

"Though prima facie, it seems to be a case of honour killing, police are investigating the circumstances that led to the incident," he added.

Police said they have recovered the lathi and iron rod used in the crime, as well as the mobile phones of the victims. PTI CORR BS SOM