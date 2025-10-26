Jharkhand: Patient jumps from third floor of hospital, dies

Chaibasa, Oct 26 (PTI) A 40-year-old patient died after allegedly jumping from the third floor of a hospital in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district on Sunday, police said.

The deceased, identified as Pradhan Honhaga, was undergoing treatment at the Sadar Hospital for the past few days, they said.

“He jumped from the third floor of the hospital around 3 am,” a police officer said.

An investigation has been started to probe into the incident, he said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination.