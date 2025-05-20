Jharkhand: Plot to kill village head foiled as police arrest armed man

Jamshedpur, May 20 (PTI) Police on Tuesday claimed to have foiled the plot to murder a village head in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district with the arrest of an armed man.

Acting on a tip-off, police raided the house of one Deepak Sahu alias Bhagna in Kochakali in Parsudih police station area, and arrested him after recovering a pistol from his almirah, SP (City) Kumar Subhashish said.

During interrogation, Sahu told police that he had purchased the firearm about a month ago to kill the mukhiya of Harharguttu panchayat, Chotrai Murmu, over a land dispute, he said.

The man from whom Sahu bought the gun, Ajay Kumar (19), was also arrested, he added.

Police said Sahu did not have any criminal antecedent. PTI BS SOM