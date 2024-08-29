Jharkhand: Poacher gang busted, army man among 8 nabbed

Jamshedpur, Aug 29 (PTI) Forest department personnel arrested eight poachers, including an army man, from different parts of Jharkhand and recovered body parts of animals from their possession, a senior official said on Thursday.

The poachers were arrested during raids conducted in Jamshedpur in East Singhbhum, West Singhbhum and Palamu districts during the last fortnight, the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Jamshedpur, Saba Alam Ansari, said.

The recovered items include a leopard skin and two deer horns, the DFO said.

Among those apprehended, is a havildar of the army posted in Arunachal Pradesh, Ansari said.

A case has been initiated against the accused under various sections of the Wildlife Protection Act, and they were forwarded to judicial custody, the DFO added.