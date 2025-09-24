Jharkhand police announces new traffic plan for Durga Puja festivities in Ranchi

Ranchi Sep 24 (PTI) Ahead of Durga Puja festivities, the Jharkhand Traffic Department on Wednesday announced a traffic plan for Ranchi to ensure smooth vehicular movement during the week-long celebrations starting September 27.

SP Traffic Rakesh Singh said around 1,100 traffic personnel and additional security forces will be deployed across the capital city to manage the festive rush.

The traffic plan will be in force from September 27 to October 3, he said.

"The security arrangements will be tightened during Durga Puja festivities in Ranchi. The revised traffic plan will be enforced from September 27 to October 3, particularly during peak hours from 4 pm to 4 am," Singh said.

According to an order issued by the traffic department, heavy vehicles will be prohibited from entering the city between 8 am and 4 am during this period.

Movement of small vehicles, private cars, and e-rickshaws will be restricted from Kutchery Chowk to Shaheed Chowk, Firayalal Chowk, and Sujata Chowk.

Private vehicles coming from Sujata Chowk towards Main Road will be permitted only up to Sainik Market or GEL Church Complex.

Traffic from Piska More towards New Market (Ratu Road) will be allowed from 4pm to 4am and will be diverted at Meenakshi Cinema to Kishoreganj Chowk and then proceed towards Harmu Chowk.

Four-wheelers moving from Harmu Chowk via Kishoreganj towards Ratu Road will be stopped at Kishoreganj Chowk, while two-wheelers will be permitted to travel from Pahari Mandir More to Piska More.

Vehicles coming from Kanke Road to Kutchery Chowk via Radium Road will be allowed up to Zakir Hussain Park. Those moving from Lalpur Chowk to Kutchery Chowk will be stopped at JPSC office, while vehicles from Bariyatu to Albert Ekka Chowk can proceed up to Ramgarh Trekkar Stand, and those moving from Dangratoli Chowk towards Sarjana Chowk will be stopped at Mission Chowk.

Apart from this, Lalpur to Kokar Chowk route will be one way, and vehicles will be allowed to travel via Sadar Thana road, while vehicles from Kokar towards Lalpur will proceed to their destinations via Kantatoli Chowk.

Apart from this, parking facilities have been provided at 23 locations in the city. These include Sainik Market, Zila School, Mission Chowk/St Jhone School, Sadhu Maidan, New Market Auto Stand, Bada Talab Ground, Harmu Maidan, Sheed Maidan, among others.