Advertisment
National

Jharkhand: Police arrest seven men for conspiring to extort contractor

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
New Update

Latehar (Jharkhand), Jan 15 (PTI) Seven persons, allegedly associated with the notorious Rahul Singh gang of Jharkhand, were arrested with arms and ammunition and sent to judicial custody on Wednesday, a senior police officer said.

Advertisment

The arrests were made near Chiro Mode, within Chandwa police station limits, SP Kumar Gaurav said.

The arrested persons were involved in a firing incident on January 10 over a demand for levy from a contractor working on the construction of a four-lane road between Kudu and Udaipura, police said.

Police have recovered a 7.65 mm pistol, four live cartridges, five mobile phones and a motorcycle from them.

Advertisment

Acting on a tip-off that members of the Rahul Singh gang had gathered at the passenger shed near Chiro Mode to commit a crime, a police team led by Latehar DSP Arvind Kumar conducted a raid and arrested them with arms and ammunition, the SP said. PTI COR BS MNB

Advertisment
Advertisment
Subscribe