Jharkhand Police arrests 11 criminals from Bihar for Sep 22 Madhupur bank robbery

Deoghar (Jharkhand), Oct 27 (PTI) Deoghar police in Jharkhand on Monday claimed to have cracked the September 22 Madhupur bank heist with the arrest of 11 people from Bihar’s Vaishali district.

Deoghar SP Saurabh Kumar told reporters that the 11 accused, all residents of Vaishali, were arrested on Sunday.

Police recovered a pistol, two live cartridges, a mask, two ATMs, Rs 5.5 lakh in cash, a car and 10 mobile phones from their possession, he said, adding that the accused have confessed to their crime.

"Six criminals had looted Rs 1.64 crore in cash and 2 kg gold from HDFC Bank's Madhupur branch after threatening the staff at gunpoint in broad daylight on September 22," the SP said.

Kumar said several police teams were constituted to trace the culprits, and assistance was taken from police in Goa, Faridabad, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

The robbers had also assaulted a bank staff during the crime.

"The criminals from Bihar used to stay as tenants at different places in Deoghar without revealing their identities and conducted reconnaissance of the bank before committing the crime. I would request the owner of houses and hotels to obtain a copy of the identity card of the persons before allowing them to stay as a tenant or guest in hotels," the police official said.

Kumar said all the robbers have criminal antecedents and had committed various crimes under various gangs.

"We are investigating the property of all the arrested accused and will soon attach their assets to recover the remaining stolen amount," Kumar said, adding that the accused claimed to have spent part of the looted money. PTI ANB MNB