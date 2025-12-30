Jharkhand Police arrests 3 men for amassing property worth over Rs 85 lakh through cyber fraud

Giridih, Dec 30 (PTI) Jharkhand Police on Tuesday arrested three men for amassing property worth more than Rs 85 lakh through cyber fraud, a senior police officer said.

Acting on a tip-off, police arrested them from Telkhari jungle within Gandey police station limits.

The accused have been identified as Khurshid Ansari of Dharleto village and Alamgir Ansari and Md. Sharafat Ansari, both from Deoghar district.

SP Vimal Kumar said, "We arrested three inter-state cybercriminals. Sharafat Ansari already had two cases registered against him, one at Bilaspur police station in Chhattisgarh and the other at Rudrapur police station in Uttarakhand. He also served a jail term in one case. He owns property worth more than Rs 60 lakh through cyber fraud." Kumar said Alamgir Ansari has property worth more than Rs 25 lakh.

During interrogation, cybercriminals said they would post fake mobile numbers on Google, pose as customer care executives of various companies, send fake APK file links for different bank wallets, and cheat people through various other methods.

Police have recovered eight mobile phones, 10 SIM cards, two motorcycles, two ATM cards, Aadhaar cards, PAN cards, and driving licences from them.