Jharkhand Police arrests 3 men with brown sugar worth Rs 40 lakh

Seraikela (Jharkhand), Oct 6 (PTI) Three persons, including one each from Chhattisgarh and West Bengal, were arrested in Jharkhand’s Seraikela‑Kharswan district on Monday with brown sugar worth around Rs 40 lakh, a senior police officer said.

SP Mukesh Kumar Lunayat said acting on a tip-off that some people in Muslim Basti under Adityapur police station were involved in drug trading, a special raid team led by SDPO (Seraikela) Samir Sawaiya was formed to verify and act against those engaged in illegal activities.

During the drive, the team arrested three persons with 207.91 grams of brown sugar, estimated to cost around Rs 40 lakh, he said.

Police have registered a case under relevant sections of NDPS Act and forwarded them to judicial custody, the SP added.

The arrested have been identified as Shabaz Khan (19), Md Samir (19), a resident of Jamun police station limit of Chhattisgarh's Durg district, and Rafiqul Islam (50), a native of Lalgola police station in West Bengal's Murshidabad district, police said. PTI BS MNB