Jharkhand Police arrests cybercriminal from Manipur

Gumla, Oct 11 (PTI) Jharkhand Police arrested a cybercriminal from Manipur, an officer said on Saturday.

The police took action after a written complaint was filed at Gumla police station by Amruudin Khan, a resident of Ambedkar Nagar, Gumla, regarding a cyber fraud amounting to Rs 8.45 lakh from his bank account on September 12, the officer said.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Gumla, Suresh Prasad Yadav, said, "During investigation, it was revealed that a total of Rs 10.75 lakh had been transferred from the victim's two bank accounts. Later, the investigation found that the account holder of the alleged bank account is Lukram Dinesh Maitai of Kharson Makha Lekai, under the Lamlai police station in Imphal East district of Manipur." He said a police team went to Manipur and verified the transactions. After this, the accused account holder was interrogated, during which he confessed to the crime and said that he had withdrawn Rs 8,00,000 on September 11.

The accused was arrested, and following approval from Imphal court regarding transit remand, he was brought to Gumla on October 11. The accused has now been sent to jail.

Yadav said that they have recovered three ATM cards, seven bank passbooks, two mobile phones, and chequebooks of several banks. PTI RPS RPS RG