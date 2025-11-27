Jharkhand police arrests seven persons in Pakur robbery and gangrape case

Pakur (Jharkhand), Nov 27 (PTI) Jharkhand Police on Thursday arrested seven persons in connection with the alleged gangrape of a 35-year-old widow in Pakur district.

According to police, 10 people first robbed and then gangraped her Malipara area under Pakur Town police station limits on Tuesday evening.

Pakur SP Nidhi Dwivedi told reporters that the victim lodged a complaint on Wednesday, alleging that 10 persons sexually assaulted her and looted Rs 15,000 in cash, her ATM card, and mobile phone while she was taking a stroll in a mango orchard known as Ali’s Aam Bagan.

"We formed a Special Investigation Team led by DSP Ajay Aryan and have so far nabbed seven persons, all from Malipara area, for involvement in the crime. We have also recovered the stolen ATM card and the mobile. We are conducting raids for the arrest of three more persons involved in the crime," the SP said.

The SP said the woman had been sent for medical examination at Pakur Sadar Hospital.

"Our Tiger Mobile (policemen on bike) team got information about a woman being in distress at the Aam Bagan and rushed to the spot and rescued her. They also nabbed one of the accused from the spot," the SP added.

The arrested youths have been identified as Babudhan Hansda, Genu Hansda, Rambhitha Marandi, Francis Hansda, Kalidas Soren, Gada Manjhi and Babuji Hembrom.

"All the arrested youth have confessed to their involvement in the crime and have been remanded to judicial custody," said Pakur Town police station officer-in-charge Bablu Kumar. PTI ANB MNB