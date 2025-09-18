Jharkhand Police arrests three men for duping people online

Deoghar (Jharkhand), Sep 18 (PTI) Three persons, who posed as customer care executives of various e-commerce and digital payment platforms, were arrested in Jharkhand’s Deoghar district for duping people online, police said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team conducted a raid in a forested area near Ghorparas village and apprehended the accused, Deoghar Deputy Inspector General-cum-Superintendent of Police Ajit Peter Dungdung said in an official statement.

The trio allegedly duped unsuspecting people by circulating fraudulent links related to the PM-Kisan Yojana and by promising to unblock SBI credit cards that had been deliberately blocked as part of their scheme.

According to police, the accused had uploaded fake customer care numbers of e-commerce and digital payment platforms such as PhonePe and Paytm on search engines like Google to mislead users.

The arrested persons were identified as Ajay Kumar Mandal (24), Saud Ansari (22) and Ajit Kumar Das (25).

Police have seized four mobile phones and six SIM cards from them.