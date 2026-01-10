Jharkhand Police arrests two persons for beating man to death over cattle theft

Godda (Jharkhand), Jan 10 (PTI) Two persons were arrested on Saturday for allegedly beating a man to death over cattle theft in Jharkhand’s Godda district, a senior police officer said.

The deceased has been identified as 45-year-old Pappu Ansari of Ranipur village within Pathargama police station limits, the officer said.

The incident occurred at Matihani village within Poraiyahat police station limits on Wednesday night.

Taking cognizance of the incident, SP Mukesh Kumar formed a special investigation team headed by DSP (HQ) JPN Chaudhary to investigate and apprehend the culprits.

Acting swiftly, SIT arrested Munnilal Marandi and Anant Marandi, both residents of Matihani village, after collecting evidence against them.

The arrested duo confessed their crime and disclosed the names of their accomplices.

They told police that they had raised alarm on seeing three persons driving away cattle from their cowshed on the intervening night of January 7 and 8.

They chased the suspects and caught one near Badhar, after which the victim was beaten to death by villagers.

Chaudhary said the victim had been to jail several times in the past on similar charges. PTI Cor BS MNB