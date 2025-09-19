Jharkhand Police arrests two persons for circulating child sexual abuse videos online

Ranchi, Sep 19 (PTI) Jharkhand Police arrested two persons on Friday from Bokaro district as part of their crackdown on child sexual exploitation network.

Additional Superintendent of Police (CID) Pujya Prakash told PTI that the two persons, identified as Ankit Kumar JD and Vivek Kumar, residents of Gandhinagar in Bokaro district, were arrested for circulating Child Sexual Exploitation and Abuse Material (CSEAM) online through different websites and Telegram platforms.

"The crackdown was carried out by CID Jharkhand in coordination with the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (14C), Ministry of Home Affairs," Prakash said.

Investigation revealed that the website, hotpic.one, was being misused as a digital marketplace where child sexual exploitation material was uploaded, distributed and monetised. Further investigation revealed that offenders were using Telegraph channels and cloud storage platforms to sell and disseminate such exploitative content, the official said.

"Acting swiftly on inputs received through complaints on the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP), the cyber police registered a case. One of the complainants from Jharkhand highlighted a distressing incident where a victim's explicit photos and videos were uploaded on the site without consent, leading to severe psychological trauma and suicidal thoughts," the official added.

Police, while searching the mobiles of the accused, recovered a large volume of child sexual abuse materials from their photo gallery.

"Shockingly, the network extended internationally, with content being supplied to foreign citizens in Oman, Bangladesh, and UAE," the official added. PTI ANB MNB