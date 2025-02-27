Jharkhand police bust gang duping people with false job promises

Jamshedpur, Feb 27 (PTI) The police in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district on Thursday busted a gang that duped people with false promises of providing them employment in government organisations such as railways and army, an officer said.

Four people, including the head of the racket, were arrested, Senior Superintendent of Police (East Singhbhum) Kishore Kaushal said.

Addressing a press conference here, the SSP said the accused people impersonated themselves as officers of the army and railways and duped over Rs one crore on false promises to give jobs in the armed forces, RPF and other government agencies.

A case against the accused in this regard was registered with Bistupur police station here in June last year on the statement of a victim, a resident of Seraikela-Kharswan district.

A special police team was formed and, based on military intelligence input, the district police identified the culprits, Kaushal said.

The four were arrested Bokaro and Ranchi of Jharkhand and East Champaran of Bihar, he said.

About their modus operandi, the SSP said they used to carry fake identity cards of army and railway officers and move around in vehicles with army logo to convince their soft target.

During interrogation, the accused told the police that after taking money to the tune of several lakhs of rupees, they issued fake appointment letters to the victims.

Police seized various forged documents, ATM cards, one toy pistol, a car and other items from their possession.

Kaushal said that police found that they collected a sum between Rs 1.5 crore and Rs 2 crore from the victims.

The prime accused Manish Kumar told police that he himself fell prey to a similar cause in Patna sometime back. PTI BS NN