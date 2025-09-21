Jharkhand: Police crack Dumka double murder case, arrest granddaughter's husband

Dumka, Sep 21 (PTI) Cracking the double murder case that rocked Jharkhand's Dumka district, police arrested the husband of one of the deceased on Sunday, an official said.

Sona Baskey (71) and her granddaughter Sona Murmu (19) were murdered at their house at Amchua village in the Shikaripara police station area on Friday night, he said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Pitamber Singh Kherwar told PTI that Sona Murmu's husband, Raju Soren, was arrested in connection with the murder.

"A case was lodged based on the complaint by Sona Murmu's father, Babuji Murmu. All family members were questioned, and Raju's body language was found to be suspicious. Circumstantial evidence further raised the suspicion," he said.

"During interrogation, he broke down and confessed to killing his wife because of frequent quarrelling with him on petty issues. He also killed her grandmother, who tried to save her," he added.

Raju, a native of Jalwaduba in the Kathikund police station area, used to stay with his in-laws. He claimed that he had returned home tired after playing football on Friday, and was triggered as his wife started a quarrel with him, according to the police.

"He claimed that this led to the murder. We have recovered the wooden hammer used in the murder and the blood-stained T-shirt he was wearing at the time of the incident," the SP said. PTI CORR ANB SOM