Jharkhand: Police detain couple on allegation of trafficking woman to Rajasthan

Seraikela, Sep 11 (PTI) Jharkhand Police on Thursday detained a couple in Seraikela-Kharsawan district for allegedly selling a 21-year-old woman in Rajasthan.

Adityapur police station officer-in-charge Binod Tirkey said the couple was detained following a complaint by the woman's relatives.

They alleged that the couple lured the woman to Rajasthan under the pretext of helping her secure a loan with easy repayment terms and later sold her.

"We have detained the couple and and also the victim to investigate the matter. We will lodge a formal FIR only after investigation. We are trying to find out if the couple sold any other woman in the past," Tirkey added.

Police said the detained couple have been identified as Padma Das and her husband Ramu, both residents of Basco Nagar under Adityapur police station area.

"The woman had been missing for several days. Upon her return to her home in Dhirajganj, she informed her family and villagers that she had been sold in Rajasthan by the couple. The villagers and her relatives then approached police and filed a complaint," he said. PTI ANB MNB