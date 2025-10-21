Jharkhand Police honour its personnel who gave their lives in line of duty

Ranchi, Oct 21 (PTI) The Jharkhand Police on Tuesday paid homage to its personnel who gave their lives in the line of duty.

DGP Anurag Gupta, along with senior officers, paid floral tributes to the deceased personnel at the Jharkhand Armed Police (JAP-1) Ground on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day.

IG (Operations) Michael Raj S said 191 personnel, including one from Jharkhand, laid their lives across the country between September 1, 2024, and August 31, 2025.

Sunil Dhan, who was posted with the Jharkhand Jaguar, was killed in an IED blast in West Singhbhum district in April, he said.

The incident happened during an anti-Naxal operation in a dense forest in Ratamati village in the Chotanagra police station area, he added.

A parade was also organised on the occasion.

Police Commemoration Day programmes were also held in various districts, including Dumka, Garhwa, West Singhbhum and Ramgarh. PTI SAN SAN SOM