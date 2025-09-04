Jharkhand Police identifies around 12 cybercriminals duping US citizens

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand), Sep 4 (PTI) Jharkhand Police have tracked around 12 Jamshedpur-based cybercriminals who have been duping US nationals, and would soon take action against them, a senior officer said.

Acting on complaints that US citizens were being targeted by cybercriminals from the steel city, police zeroed in on some call centres operating in Telco, Govindpur and Birsanagar police station areas, City Superintendent of Police Kumar Shivashish told PTI.

He said that some of the identified cybercriminals were doing petty jobs even a year back, but now own luxury cars, flats and lands, he said.

"We have asked them to produce valid documents of the properties... nobody involved in such a racket, if found guilty, would be spared," he said.

The accused disguised themselves as technical support agents, bank officials, among others, to target foreign customers and duped them through cryptocurrency mode, the SP said.

Police officers of the DSP rank have been asked to keep a vigil on the accused.

"We will be in a position to provide the details of the racket and modus operandi following the completion of the probe and arrest of the culprits," he added. PTI BS ACD