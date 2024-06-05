Jharkhand: Police officer shot dead by colleague in Lohardaga

Lohardaga, Jun 5 (PTI) A police officer was allegedly shot dead by his colleague in Jharkhand's Lohardaga district on Wednesday night, officials said.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Dharmendra Singh was shot dead by Constable Anant Singh Munda with an INSAS rifle around 9 pm following an altercation over a petty issue, they said.

Superintendent of Police Haris Bin Zaman said the details of the incident were being gathered.

The victim and the accused lived together in a rented accommodation along with two other persons. PTI CORR BS SOM