Jharkhand Police personnel dies after rifle goes off accidentally

Chaibasa (Jharkhand), Sep 10 (PTI) A 52-year-old personnel of the Jharkhand Armed Police (JAP) died after a bullet was accidentally fired from his rifle in West Singhbhum district, a senior officer said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred late on Tuesday evening at a barrack near Gua police station when the jawan was cleaning his self-loading rifle.

"The jawan, identified as Bargi Oraon, was cleaning his SLR when a bullet was accidentally fired from the rifle and it hit his head. He was rushed to Gua hospital in a critical condition and he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment," West Singhbhum Superintendent of Police Rakesh Ranjan told PTI.

"The post-mortem examination was conducted at Chaibasa Sadar Hospital on Wednesday, following which his body was handed over to his family and taken to his ancestral village Ghagra in Gumla district for last rites," he added.

JAP is a specialised force of the state police engaged in combatting Maoist extremism and maintaining law and order. PTI ANB ACD