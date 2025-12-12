Jharkhand Police recover stolen jewellery worth Rs 60 lakh from Bihar

Ranchi, Dec 12 (PTI) Jharkhand Police have recovered stolen jewellery worth Rs 60 lakh from adjoining Bihar, a senior officer said on Friday.

The seizure was made on the basis of a complaint of snatching filed by one Nilay Prakash, a resident of Jayprakash Nagar in Ranchi, on December 8.

Ranchi Superintendent of Police Paras Rana said, "The victim had registered a complaint regarding snatching. We have recovered the entire snatched jewellery -- 425 gm of gold and 450 gm of silver -- from the house of Rajkumar Yadav, a resident of village Jurabganj in Kodha police station area in Bihar's Katihar district." The approximate value of the recovered jewellery is Rs 60 lakh, the SP said.

Apart from the main accused, others involved in the crime have been identified, and raids are being conducted at multiple locations to arrest them, he added. PTI RPS RPS ACD