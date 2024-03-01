Jharkhand police rescues man four hours after he was abducted

Jamshedpur, Mar 1 (PTI) Five persons, including a couple from Bagmundi in West Bengal’s Purulia district, were arrested within four hours after allegedly abducting a man from Jamshedpur’s Birsanagar police area on Thursday evening, police said.

The mastermind behind the incident, identified as Doctor alias Chaman Khan (30), was among those arrested, said Senior Superintendent of Police (East Singhbhum) Kishore Kaushal on Friday.

The swift action followed a complaint filed by Asha Das, the wife of victim Niranjan Das, who reported the abduction around 6pm on Thursday.

Asha Das stated in her complaint that about 4 to 5 persons in a Bolero forcibly took her husband Niranjan from their residence in Birsanagar, the SSP said.

Acting on inputs from the technical cell, police believed that the abductors had headed towards Purulia district of West Bengal.

The Jharkhand police coordinated with their Purulia counterparts, leading to the interception of a Bolero by Bagmundi police station which led to the arrests and safe rescue of Niranjan.

Regarding the motive behind the abduction, Kaushal said Khan informed police that Niranjan had borrowed Rs one lakh promising to double it but failed to return the amount.

"Subsequently, Khan and his accomplices planned the abduction when their requests to return the money went unanswered. Khan also alleged that Niranjan had defrauded several persons in Bagmundi of significant sums under similar pretenses," the officer said.

Besides Khan, the other arrested individuals were identified as Sudeep Roy (32), Tapan Rajak (45), his wife Karuna Rajak (30), and Vikash Singh Mura (27).

All the accused were remanded to judicial custody after a case was registered under relevant sections, the SSP said. PTI BS MNB