Jharkhand Police reviews security arrangements in districts bordering poll-bound Bihar

Ranchi, Oct 18 (PTI) The Jharkhand Police on Saturday reviewed security arrangements in districts bordering poll-bound Bihar and asked officers concerned to intensify operations against Maoists and criminal gangs, according to a statement.

IG (Operations) and state police nodal officer Michael Raj S held a review meeting with the superintendents of police (SPs) of Hazaribag, Garhwa, Chatra, Giridih, Godda, Palamu, Koderma, Deoghar, Sahibganj, and Dumka districts via video conference, it said.

He asked the district police heads to strengthen the interstate and checkposts and intensify operations against Maoists and criminal gangs, the police statement said.

The nodal officer also directed them to prevent the interstate movement of illegal liquor, narcotic items, illegal firearms and illicit money in a bid to ensure fair and peaceful elections in Bihar.

The SPs were directed to "share intelligence inputs regarding interstate wanted criminals, warrant holders and history-sheeters", and take necessary action, it said.

He also instructed them to "take strict and effective joint action against the leaders and members of active interstate organised criminal gangs, as well as wanted criminals from Bihar residing in Jharkhand".

The elections to 243 seats of the Bihar assembly will be held on November 6 and 11, and votes will be counted on November 14. PTI SAN SAN BDC