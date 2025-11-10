Jharkhand police seize illegal foreign liquor worth Rs. 77.64 lakh

Ranchi/Koderma, Nov 10 (PTI) The police in Jharkhand’s Ranchi and Koderma districts seized illegal foreign liquor worth over Rs 77.64 lakh from two trucks and arrested one of the drivers, officials said on Monday.

Both trucks were apparently headed for Bihar, a dry state.

In Ranchi, a truck carrying around 1,000 cartons of foreign liquor, worth over Rs 61.14 lakh, was intercepted within Namkum police station limits on Saturday night.

Praveen Pushkar, the Superintendent of Police (SP Rural) said, “The consignment was seized near Sarjamdih village on Ranchi-Tata road following a tip-off. However, the vehicle driver somehow fled the scene.” Namkum police station officer in-charge Manoj Kumar said, "We seized the Bihar-bound truck during a vehicle check. It was transporting illegal foreign liquor. Around 1,000 cartons were kept in it." In Koderma district, the police confiscated another truck carrying illegal liquor, also destined for Bihar.

"We arrested the vehicle's driver. During interrogation, he told us that the consignment was loaded from Asansol in West Bengal and was being transported to Biharsharif in Bihar," Koderma SP Anudeep Singh said.

The estimated market value of the seized consignment is around Rs 16.5 lakh, the SP added.