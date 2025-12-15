Jharkhand Police seizes 43 kg ganja worth Rs 10 lakh

Medininagar (Jharkhand), Dec 15 (PTI) Police on Monday seized over 43 kg of ganja worth about Rs 10 lakh during a raid in Jharkhand’s Palamu district.

Lesliganj sub-divisional police officer Manoj Kumar Jha said the raid was carried out at a house in Lalgada village within Tarhasi police station limits.

The house owner, identified as Jairam Oraon, has been arrested and remanded to 14 days’ judicial custody, he added.

"The seized ganja was in dry condition and ready for sale when police conducted the raid," the SDPO said.

Further investigation is underway, police said. PTI Cor BS MNB