Jharkhand police seizes illegal foreign liquor worth Rs 41.5 lakh

Ranchi/Koderma, Nov 10 (PTI) Police in Jharkhand’s Ranchi and Koderma districts seized illegal foreign liquor worth over Rs 41.5 lakh from two trucks and arrested one of the drivers, officials said on Monday.

In Ranchi, a truck carrying around 1,000 cartons of foreign liquor, worth over Rs 25 lakh, was intercepted within Namkum police station limits on Saturday night.

Namkum police station officer in-charge Manoj Kumar said, "We seized the Bihar-bound truck during a vehicle check. It was transporting illegal foreign liquor. Around 1,000 cartons were kept in it." In Koderma district, police confiscated another truck carrying illegal liquor, also destined for Bihar.

"We arrested the vehicle's driver. During interrogation, he told us that the consignment was loaded from Asansol in Bengal and was being transported to Biharsharif in Bihar," said Koderma SP Anudeep Singh said.

The estimated market value of the seized consignment is around Rs 16.5 lakh, the SP added.