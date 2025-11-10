Jharkhand Police sets up additional checkposts in districts bordering Bihar

Ranchi, Nov 10 (PTI) Jharkhand Police has set up additional checkposts in 10 border districts with Bihar to prevent illegal movement ahead of the second phase of the assembly elections in the neighbouring state and the Ghatshila bypoll scheduled for November 11, an officer said on Monday.

Prohibitory orders have already been imposed in the border areas of Palamu, Garhwa, Koderma, Chatra, Hazaribag, Godda, Giridih, Deoghar, Sahibganj, and Dumka. The Jharkhand Police has set up 43 checkposts across these 10 districts.

Inspector General of Police and state police nodal officer for the elections, Michaelraj S, said, "We have directed the administrations of the 10 border districts to heighten vigilance by establishing additional checkposts. We have strictly enforced dry days and border sealing to curb illegal movement ahead of the November 11 voting in the Bihar assembly elections." "We have established around 10 to 13 more checkposts with West Bengal and Odisha in view of the Ghatshila assembly bypoll," he said.

To ensure no disruptions during Bihar assembly elections, the Palamu district administration has directed that prohibitory order will remain in effect within a 3-kilometre radius of the district border until the completion of the election process in Bihar. PTI RPS/COR RPS RG