Jharkhand Police signs MoU with SBI for salary package

Ranchi, Aug 21 (PTI) A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was inked between Jharkhand Police and State Bank of India (SBI) on Monday to provide additional benefits to police personnel and officials as part of their salary package. Jharkhand Director General of Police Ajay Kumar Singh, who was present at the event, said that SBI had approached Jharkhand Police with its proposal. "We examined its offer with other banks and found it has better offer for personnel and their families. So, we selected SBI for the MoU," he said.

An SBI official said that the bank has accounts of around 57,000 police employees out of 65,000 in Jharkhand.

Detailing some key highlights of the package, he said that it provides accidental insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh, air accidental cover of Rs 1 crore, Rs 50 lakh in case of permanent disability and Rs 30 lakh for partial disability. PTI SAN SAN RG