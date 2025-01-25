Jharkhand Police SIT freezes Rs 47.96 cr, seizes 1.83 cr cash in govt funds embezzlement case

Ranchi, Jan 25 (PTI) The Jharkhand Police SIT has frozen around Rs 47.96 crore in various accounts, recovered Rs 1.83 crore in cash, and seized jewellery worth Rs 16.70 lakh in connection with government funds embezzlement cases, an official statement said on Saturday.

The SIT, led by Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) Superintendent of Police Rishabh Jha, is investigating the fraudulent withdrawal cases involving around Rs 109 crore from accounts linked to state government undertakings in Energy and Tourism departments, an official said.

So far, seven people have been arrested in connection with the cases, the police statement added.

On January 20, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) raided the residence of one Ram Lakhan Yadav in Doranda and recovered Rs 60 lakh in cash.

According to Jha, the recovery followed the identification of Lolash Lakra, a branch manager at a bank, who had previously been arrested in connection with the case.

Additionally, Rs 76.38 lakh was deposited in various banks based on the identification of Lokeshwar Shah, another individual previously arrested by the SIT, the statement said.

The investigation is ongoing as authorities continue to probe the full extent of the embezzlement operation. PTI SAN SAN RG