Jharkhand: Police station turns into cowshed as 170 cattle taken into 'protective custody'

Garhwa, Sep 4 (PTI) In an unusual case of "protective custody", the Garhwa Police in Jharkhand have taken charge of more than 170 cattle, instantly turning their station into a full-fledged cowshed.

Superintendent of Police Aman Kumar told PTI that the cattle were brought to the police station after members of Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad alleged that they were being taken for slaughter, which is banned in the state.

Traders claimed that they were simply on their way to the Garhwa's famous weekly haat to sell the cattle, he said.

"We have kept the cattle at the police station and are investigating the claims of both sides. It is true that animals are sold and purchased at the weekly haat. We are trying to ascertain if the cattle were being taken for slaughter," he added.

VHP leader Sonu Singh alleged that the cattle were brought from UP, which borders Garhwa, for slaughter.

"We had information that these cattle were brought on different vehicles, unloaded outside the district and being taken on foot for sale and subsequent slaughter," he said. PTI ANB SOM