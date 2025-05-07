Jharkhand political leaders laud Indian Army for carrying out strikes on terror camps in Pak, PoK

Jamshedpur, May 7 (PTI) Political leaders cutting across party lines in Jharkhand on Wednesday hailed the Indian Armed Forces for their precision strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and PoK in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 26 tourists.

Former Chief Ministers Raghubar Das and Champai Soren, JD(U) legislator Saryu Roy, AICC Executive Committee member Dr. Ajoy Kumar and former Health Minister Banna Gupta (Congress) praised the military operation and expressed unanimous support for the armed forces and the government.

In a post on X, Soren said, "Revenge of the sindoor of the daughters of the country has been taken." He added, "The backbone of the terrorists has been broken. Every Indian is proud of our armed forces, and the promise made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to give unimaginable punishment to the enemies of the country has been fulfilled." Soren also noted the global support for India, stating, "Today, the whole world, including America and Israel, stands with India. This reflects India’s growing stature on the global stage." In a post on social media, former CM Raghubar Das said, "Whatever we said, we did. Razed to the ground." JD(U) leader Saryu Roy, a former Jharkhand Minister, in a statement said, "'Operation Sindoor’ has enhanced the reputation of India’s political leadership and all three branches of the armed forces. What the people of India demanded, the Prime Minister and our forces have delivered." "India should not return any territory captured in such an event—unlike in 1965 and 1971. If Pakistan dares to retaliate, the response should be equally decisive," he added.

Dr. Ajoy Kumar, former JPCC president and ex-IPS officer, told reporters, "'Operation Sindoor' is a very good step. I congratulate our defence forces. Action against Pakistani terrorists is critical, and in such moments, we must all stand with the government. Whatever is needed to eradicate terrorism is welcome—not just by the Congress, but by the entire nation." Former Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta said, "We are proud of our armed forces. Our brave soldiers have not only avenged the gruesome killings of innocent persons in Pahalgam, but also sent out a strong message to the world that our armed forces will respond to enemies on their soil whenever there is any aggression on our sovereignty and honour." PTI BS MNB