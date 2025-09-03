Jharkhand: Polling station count in Ghatshila assembly seat increases to 300

Ranchi/Jamshedpur, Sep 2 (PTI) Jharkhand's Chief Electoral Officer K Ravi Kumar on Tuesday said polling stations with more than 1,200 voters have been rationalised under the special electoral roll revision programme in the Ghatshila assembly constituency.

Addressing a press conference in Ranchi, Kumar said the number of polling stations in the seat has now increased to 300 as a result of the rationalisation.

The Ghatshila seat fell vacant following the death of sitting MLA and former Jharkhand education minister Ramdas Soren on August 14.

The East Singhbhum district administration on Tuesday published the integrated draft electoral roll of the Ghatsila assembly constituency.

The filing of claims and objections to the draft voter list will continue till September 17.

The disposal of claims and objections will take place on September 25, the district election officer said.

Deputy Commissioner Karn Satyarthi said that 300 polling stations have been set up for the proposed by-election, the date of which is yet to be announced by the Election Commission.

The draft voter list for the Ghatshila assembly segment has been published at all polling stations, as well as in the offices of the assistant electoral registration officer, electoral registration officer and district election officer.

In addition, a hard copy and a soft copy (PDF) of the draft voter list have been provided to all recognised political parties.

The final electoral roll will be published on September 29, the official added. PTI BS BDC