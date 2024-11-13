Jharkhand polls: 59.28% voter turnout registered in 43 assembly seats till 3 PM

Ranchi: A voter turnout of 59.28 per cent was recorded till 3 PM on Wednesday in 43 assembly constituencies in Jharkhand where voting is underway in the first phase, officials said.

Advertisment

Polling began around 7 AM in these constituencies across 15 districts and will continue till 5 PM.

A total of 683 candidates are in the fray, including former CM Champai Soren and ex-MP Geeta Kora.

Serailkela-Kharsawan district registered the highest voter turnout at 66.38 per cent, followed by Lohardaga (65.99 per cent), Gumla (64.59 per cent) and Simdega (64.31 per cent).

Advertisment

Khunti recorded 63.35 per cent voting, followed by Latehar (62.81 per cent), Garhwa (61.06 per cent) and West Singhbhum (60.35 per cent).

Ramgarh recorded 59.22 per cent polling, East Singhbhum (58.72 per cent), Chatra (58.23 per cent), Chatra (45.76 per cent) and Koderma (58.13 per cent).

Hazaribag recorded 57.16 per cent, Palamu (56.57 per cent), while Ranchi district saw the lowest 53.40 per cent turnout till 3 PM.

Advertisment

"Today is the first round of voting in Jharkhand assembly elections. I urge all voters to vote with full enthusiasm in this festival of democracy. On this occasion, my heartiest congratulations to all my young friends who are going to vote for the first time! Remember - first vote, then refreshment!," Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on X.

Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar cast his vote at the ATI polling booth in Ranchi.

"Today is the first phase of voting for the Jharkhand Assembly elections. I urge all voters to exercise their constitutional right to vote. Remember, first vote and then refreshment!" Gangwar said.

Advertisment

Chief Minister Hemant Soren sought people's support in the elections.

In a post on X, he said, "If you like our work, please support us. I promise that I will do 10 years of work in the next 5 years so that no one can stop our pace of progress." While the JMM-led coalition is seeking to retain power riding on its welfare schemes, including Maiyan Samman Yojna, the BJP has been campaigning with its aggressive Hindutva agenda, infiltration and alleged corruption by the current dispensation.

Top BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP chief JP Nadda held several rallies where they attacked the JMM-led coalition over alleged corruption and infiltration.

Advertisment

INDIA bloc leaders including Congress' Rahul Gandhi, its president Mallikarjun Kharge, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and his wife and legislator Kalpana Soren highlighted welfare schemes and accused the BJP-led Centre of unleashing all the central agencies, including ED, CBI and I-T, against opposition leaders.

In all, 1.37 crore voters are eligible to participate in the first phase of voting. A total of 683 candidates — 609 men, 73 women and one third-gender candidate — are competing for 43 seats. These seats are divided into 17 general, 20 scheduled tribe, and 6 scheduled caste constituencies.

To facilitate the voting process, 15,344 polling stations have been set up, with 1,152 managed entirely by women and 24 booths specifically manned by specially abled people, according to Chief Electoral Officer K. Ravi Kumar.

Advertisment

Since the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct, authorities have seized illegal materials and cash worth Rs 208.78 crore.

Additionally, 58 cases have been registered for violations, with the highest number of 29 in Garhwa district.

Both the NDA and INDIA bloc pulled out all stops to ensure their victories with BJP focusing on ‘Roti, Beti, Maati’ and the INDIA bloc trying to capitalise on "suppression of the voice of a tribal CM".

Advertisment

Key battles include former Chief Minister Champai Soren, who is contesting on a BJP ticket in Seraikela, facing JMM's Ganesh Mahli.

Geeta Kora, wife of former CM Madhu Koda, is contesting against Congress' Sona Ram Sinku in Jagannathpur.

Veteran Congress leader Rameshwar Oraon is up against AJSU's Shanti Bhagat in Lohardaga, while JD(U)'s Saryu Roy is facing Congress’ Banna Gupta in Jamshedpur (West).

The second phase of voting will take place on November 20, and counting is scheduled for November 23.

In the 2019 elections, the JMM secured 30 seats, the BJP won 25, and the JMM-led alliance with Congress and RJD won a majority with 47 seats. The current assembly consists of 74 members, with the JMM-led coalition holding 26 seats, Congress 17, and RJD 1.