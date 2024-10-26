Jharkhand polls: AJSU Party fields Yashoda Devi from Dumri

Ranchi, Oct 26 (PTI) AJSU Party, an NDA ally in Jharkhand, on Saturday fielded Yashoda Devi from Dumri assembly seat.

This follows the party's earlier announcements of eight candidates on October 20 and Dinesh Chandra Boipai from Manoharpur on October 24.

Under the NDA's seat-sharing agreement, AJSU Party will contest 10 seats, JD(U) will field candidates in 2, LJP (Ram Vilas) in 1, and the BJP will contest the remaining 68 constituencies.

Yashoda Devi had contested from Dumri in 2019, but lost to JMM's Jagannath Mahto. Following Mahto's death in April 2023, his wife Bebi Devi won the seat in a by-election.

The Jharkhand assembly polls are set for November 13 and 20, with counting on November 23. PTI SAN MNB