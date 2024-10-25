Jharkhand polls: BJP complaint against Cong minister for 'derogatory' remarks against Sita Soren

Ranchi, Oct 25 (PTI) The Jharkhand BJP on Friday filed a complaint with the Election Commission against Jharkhand Congress minister Irfan Ansari for allegedly making derogatory remarks about party leader Sita Soren.

Advertisment

Soren, who is contesting from Jamtara assembly constituency against Ansari, is a prominent figure in the tribal community.

The BJP's complaint claimed that Ansari's remarks insult both the tribal community and widows in the state. The party requested the commission to prevent Ansari from filing his nomination and to register a criminal case against him.

Soren shared a video of the alleged remarks on X, requesting an apology from the Congress minister.

Advertisment

Additionally, Jharkhand BJP president Babulal Marandi urged the chief minister to remove Ansari from the JMM-led alliance due to the controversy.

In response, Ansari dismissed the accusations, labeling the video as "tampered." He said, "I have not even mentioned Soren in the original video," and announced plans to file a complaint against the BJP and Soren. PTI SAN MNB