Jharkhand polls: Cong fields Sweta Singh from Bokaro, Ajay Dubey from Dhanbad

New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) The Congress on Monday released its final list of two candidates for the Jharkhand assembly polls, fielding Sweta Singh from Bokaro and Ajay Dubey from Dhanbad.

The party has declared a total of 30 candidates for the assembly polls that will be held in two phases in November.

Earlier, the Congress had declared two lists of 21 and seven candidates.

The Congress-Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) alliance is in power in the eastern state.

The Jharkhand polls will be held in two phases on November 13 and November 20, and the counting of votes will be taken up on November 23. PTI ASK KVK KVK