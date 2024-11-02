Jharkhand polls: Cong lists INDIA bloc govt's welfare schemes, slams BJP's 'politics of hatred'

New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) The Congress on Saturday said the INDIA bloc government in Jharkhand is going among the people in the upcoming assembly polls on the basis of its work, while the BJP is trying to "mislead" them with its "same old politics of hatred".

In a post on X in Hindi, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said that in the last five years, the Jharkhand government has taken many steps for the betterment of the people of the state and done excellent work in fields of education, health, housing and security.

"Amidst all the efforts of 'MoShah' to destabilise the state government and Chief Minister Hemant Soren, these public welfare schemes of ours are providing relief to the people -- Bicycle distribution scheme: 10 lakh children got bicycles; CM Utkrisht Vidyalaya: Education started through CBSE medium in 80 schools, a total of 5,000 schools are being made excellent at the panchayat level." Ramesh also cited schemes such as pre and post-matric scholarship from which 35 lakh children benefitted; the Savitri Bhai Phule Kishori Samridhi Yojana under which 9 lakh adolescent girls got assistance of Rs 40,000 each; the Jharkhand Agricultural Loan Waiver Scheme under which agricultural loans up to Rs 2 lakh of about 6.5 lakh farmers were waived; and the Mukhya Mantri Urja Khushali Yojana under which electricity dues of 39 lakh beneficiaries consuming up to 200 units were waived.

Ramesh also cited the Jharkhand Mukhya Mantri Mainya Samman Yojana under which a 'samman amount' of Rs 30,000 is given every year to 57 lakh sisters of the state aged between 18 and 50 and Bank Credit/Linkage under which Rs 12,000 crore is provided to lakhs of women groups in the state.

The Congress leader further cited state schemes such as the Mukhya Mantri Rozgar Srijan Yojana under which more than 25,000 local youths were given self-employment; the Rajya Samposhit Abua Aavas Yojana under which three-room concrete houses with kitchens were allotted to 25 lakh poor families; the Mukhya Mantri Birsa Swastha Suraksha Yojana under which health insurance up to Rs 15 lakh was given to 66 lakh ration card holders; and the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Pardeshiye Chaatrvriti Yojana as part of which state scholarship was provided to underprivileged youth for higher education abroad.

Ramesh also highlighted Guruji Student Credit Card under which loans up to Rs 15 lakh were given to thousands of youths.

"We are going among the people on the basis of our work in this election, while the BJP is trying to mislead the people of Jharkhand with its same old politics of hatred and malice.

"We are confident that the people of Jharkhand will not fall for any kind of deception and will give the INDIA alliance a chance to serve them again," the Congress leader said.

Elections to the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly will be held in two phases on November 13 and 20, and the votes will be counted on November 23.

In 2019, the JMM-led alliance won 47 seats -- 30 of the JMM and 16 of the Congress.

BJP won 25 seats, JVM-P three, AJSU Party two, CPI-ML and NCP one each, and two seats were bagged by Independents. PTI ASK DIV DIV