Jharkhand polls: Congress, BJP are anti-reservation, BSP right choice, says Mayawati

Medininagar (Jharkhand), Nov 10 (PTI) Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Sunday slammed the BJP, Congress and other regional parties for depriving SC, ST, and OBC communities of their rightful benefits, especially reservations.

Addressing a rally at Karpoori Maidan in Hussainabad in Jharkhand's Palamu district, Mayawati urged people to support BSP candidate Shiv Pujan Mehta, who was first elected from Hussainabad on a BSP ticket in 2014, and asserted that the time for experimenting with Congress, BJP, and caste-based parties was over.

She accused these parties of ignoring the interests of Dalits, tribals, and backward classes besides weakening the reservation system for political gain.

Highlighting her tenure as Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Mayawati claimed that her government had made significant strides in providing land to the poor and landless, working for the uplift of all communities. She emphasised that BSP is the only party committed to building the nation envisioned by Dr BR Ambedkar and Kanshi Ram. PTI COR BS MNB