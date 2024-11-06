Jharkhand polls: I am contesting against 'Pariwarvad', says Independent candidate

Jamshedpur, Nov 6 (PTI) Shiv Shankar Singh, who recently resigned from the BJP's primary membership in protest against the party's decision to field a candidate from an influential family in Jamshedpur East, on Wednesday said he would contest as an Independent candidate in the upcoming assembly elections.
He also criticised the saffron party for its "Pariwarvad" (dynastic politics) and claimed that his presence in the race would impact the prospects of national parties, including the Congress.
Singh, one of the four BJP members suspended by the party on Tuesday for violating party guidelines and contesting against the official candidate, Purnima Das Sahu (daughter-in-law of former Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das), argued that his decision would affect both the BJP and Congress in the contest.
The 55-year-old Singh, who has an RSS background and has been active in politics for nearly three decades, voiced strong opposition to the BJP's decision to field Purnima from Jamshedpur East.
He alleged while the BJP leadership frequently criticised "Pariwarvad" in its public addresses, it engaged in dynastic politics itself.
Singh pointed to several family members of influential figures who had been given tickets in the state, such as Meera Munda (wife of former Union Minister and Jharkhand CM Arjun Munda) from Potka and Babulal Soren (son of ex-CM Champai Soren) from Ghatsila.
"How can the BJP criticise 'Pariwarvad' when they are practicing it themselves?" Singh asked, adding that the party had no right to speak against it.
Though 24 candidates, including 15 Independents, are contesting from the seat, Singh described the contest as a three-way race between BJP, Congress, and himself.
He argued that both Purnima Sahu and Congress candidate Dr. Ajoy Kumar were "parachuted candidates" who lacked a deep connection to the people of Jamshedpur East.
"Purnima Sahu has no understanding of the issues facing the people, as she has never been involved in politics before," Singh said.
"Dr. Ajoy Kumar hasn’t been seen in the city since losing the parliamentary elections in 2011. I have worked closely with the people of this constituency as a social worker and politician." In his manifesto, Singh promised to focus on local issues, emphasising the need for an IT park, placement training programmes, industrial revival, better education and healthcare, and job creation.
"If elected, I will work for the development of this constituency based on the issues that matter most to the people here," he said. PTI BS MNB