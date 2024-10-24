Jharkhand polls: JMM legislator Kalpana Soren files nomination from Gandey assembly seat

Ranchi, Oct 24 (PTI) Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) MLA Kalpana Soren on Thursday filed her nomination from the Gandey assembly constituency.

“I filed my nomination papers today as a JMM candidate for the upcoming assembly elections to serve my people of Gandey assembly constituency,” she wrote on X.

Kalpana, the wife of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, won the Gandey bypoll on June 4 by 27,149 votes, defeating her nearest BJP rival Dilip Kumar Verma. The seat fell vacant following the resignation of JMM MLA Sarfaraz Ahmad.

A host of senior political leaders, including the CM, BJP’s Amar Kumar Bauri, minister Banna Gupta and former CM Champai Soren are scheduled to file their nominations on Thursday.

A total of 51 leaders from the Congress and BJP are likely to file their nominations during the day, sources said.

The Jharkhand assembly polls will be held in two phases – November 13 and November 20 – with the counting of votes on November 23.

The nomination process for the first phase started from October 18 and will conclude on October 25, while the same for the second phase began on October 22 and will continue till October 29. PTI SAN RBT