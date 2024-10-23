Jharkhand polls: JMM releases 2nd list, RS MP Mahua Maji to contest from Ranchi

Ranchi, Oct 23 (PTI) The JMM on Wednesday released its second list of candidates for the upcoming Jharkhand assembly polls, fielding Rajya Sabha MP Mahua Maji from Ranchi.

Advertisment

Maji, who was elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha in June 2022, previously served as the chairperson of the Jharkhand State Commission for Women and was the former president of the JMM's women's wing.

She had contested the Ranchi assembly seat unsuccessfully in 2014 and 2019.

NDA constituent BJP fielded incumbent legislator CP Singh from Ranchi.

Advertisment

Singh had won by a margin of 5,904 votes from the seat in 2019, defeating Maji.

In 2014, Singh, a six-time legislator, had defeated Maji by a margin of 58,863 votes.

On her candidature, Maji extended gratitude to JMM, its supremo Shibu Soren and executive president Hemant Soren.

Advertisment

Exuding confidence about her victory, she alleged that the incumbent BJP legislator had failed to develop Ranchi even though he had earlier served as the urban development minister.

Maji said she would lay a network of modern amenities in Ranchi once she is elected.

Meanwhile, sources said there was resentment among INDIA bloc constituent Congress over JMM's nominee from the seat.

Advertisment

Earlier in 2022, when Maji's name was announced as Rajya Sabha candidate, the Congress maintained that there was "a contradiction between what was discussed in Delhi and the decision that was taken by the JMM".

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha is in alliance with Congress and the RJD in Jharkhand.

Earlier in the day, the JMM released its first list of 35 candidates and nominated Chief Minister Hemant Soren from Barhait, Kalpana Soren from Gandey and Basan Soren from Dumka.

Advertisment

The assembly elections are set to take place in two phases on November 13 and 20, with results to be announced on November 23.

Filing of nomination papers for 43 assembly constituencies of Jharkhand, which are going to polls on November 13 in the first phase, began on Friday and will continue till October 25.

Altogether 2.60 crore electors, including 11.84 lakh first-time voters and 1.13 lakh persons with disabilities (PwD), third gender and senior citizens over 85 years of age, are eligible to exercise their franchise in the upcoming elections. PTI NAM MNB BDC BDC