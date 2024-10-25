Jharkhand polls: JMM releases 5th list, fields ex-BJP MLA Lois Marandi from Jama

Ranchi, Oct 25 (PTI) The ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) on Friday released its fifth list for the assembly polls, announcing that former BJP legislator Lois Marandi as its nominee from the Jama seat.

The list contained only the name of Marandi who defected from the BJP and joined the JMM on October 22.

Lois Marandi, a former BJP MLA, had in 2014 defeated Chief Minister Hemant Soren by a margin of 5,262 votes from Dumka.

The JMM announced a total of 43 candidates for the elections to the 81-seat assembly.

The assembly elections will take place in two phases on November 13 and 20. Counting will be held on November 23. PTI NAM NN