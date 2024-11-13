Jharkhand polls: Over 29% voter turnout recorded in 43 assembly seats till 11 AM

Ranchi: A voter turnout of 29.31 per cent was recorded in the first four hours of polling on Wednesday in 43 assembly constituencies in Jharkhand where voting is underway in the first phase, officials said.

Polling began at 7 AM in these constituencies across 15 districts and will continue till 5 PM.

A total of 683 candidates are trying their luck, including former CM Champai Soren and ex-MP Geeta Kora.

Long queues of voters were seen outside several booths in the morning.

Khunti district registered the highest voter turnout at 34.12 per cent, followed by 33.86 per cent in Gumla, 33.44 per cent in Lohardaga and 33.18 per cent in Simdega.

Serailkeala-Kharsawan recorded 32.65 per cent voting, followed by 31.10 per cent in Koderma, 30.59 per cent in Latehar and 30.38 per cent in Garhwa.

Hazaribag registered 29.60 per cent polling, Chatra 29.52 per cent, West Singhbhum 29.42 per cent, Palamu 29.36 per cent and East Sinbhum 28.34 per cent.

Of the remaining districts, Ranchi recorded 24.75 per cent voter turnout, the second lowest poll percentage, while neighbouring Ramgarh saw the lowest turnout of 24.17 per cent till 11 AM.

"Today is the first round of voting in Jharkhand assembly elections. I urge all voters to vote with full enthusiasm in this festival of democracy. On this occasion, my heartiest congratulations to all my young friends who are going to vote for the first time! Remember - first vote, then refreshment!," Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on X.

झारखंड विधानसभा चुनाव में आज पहले दौर की वोटिंग है। सभी मतदाताओं से मेरा आग्रह है कि वे लोकतंत्र के इस उत्सव में पूरे उत्साह के साथ मतदान करें। इस मौके पर पहली बार वोट देने जा रहे अपने सभी युवा साथियों को मेरी बहुत-बहुत बधाई! याद रखें- पहले मतदान, फिर जलपान! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 13, 2024

Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar cast his vote at the ATI polling booth in Ranchi.

"Today is the first phase of voting for the Jharkhand Assembly elections. I urge all voters to exercise their constitutional right to vote as soon as possible and vote with full enthusiasm in this festival of democracy. Remember, first vote and then refreshment!" Gangwar said.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren sought people's support in the elections.

In a post on X, he said, "If you like our work, please support us. I promise that I will do 10 years of work in the next 5 years so that no one can stop our pace of progress."

सभी को जोहार,



आज झारखण्ड में लोकतंत्र के महापर्व का आयोजन हो रहा है। आज झारखण्ड विधानसभा चुनाव के पहले चरण में 43 विधानसभा सीटों पर मतदान हो रहा है। 24 वर्ष पूरा कर रहे हमारे राज्य को मजबूत बनाने में यह चुनाव एक अहम और दूरगामी भूमिका निभाने जा रहा है।



झारखण्ड के महान इतिहास,… pic.twitter.com/bjNx2teH4J — Hemant Soren (@HemantSorenJMM) November 13, 2024

While the JMM-led coalition is seeking to retain power riding on its welfare schemes, including Maiyan Samman Yojna, the BJP has been campaigning with its aggressive Hindutva agenda, infiltration and alleged corruption by the current dispensation.

Top BJP leaders, including PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP chief JP Nadda held several rallies where they attacked the JMM-led coalition over alleged corruption and infiltration.

INDIA bloc leaders, including Congress' Rahul Gandhi, its president Mallikarjun Kharge, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and his wife and legislator Kalpana Soren highlighted welfare schemes and accused the BJP-led Centre of unleashing all the central agencies, including ED, CBI and I-T, against opposition leaders.

In all, 1.37 crore voters are eligible to participate in the first phase of voting.

A total of 683 candidates, including 73 women, and one third-gender candidate, are competing for 43 seats. These seats are divided into 17 general, 20 scheduled tribe, and 6 scheduled caste constituencies.

To facilitate the voting process, 15,344 polling stations have been set up, with 1,152 managed entirely by women and 24 booths manned by specially-abled people, according to Chief Electoral Officer K. Ravi Kumar.

Since the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct, the authorities have seized illegal materials and cash worth Rs 208.78 crore.

Additionally, 58 cases have been registered for violations, with the highest number of 29 in Garhwa district.

Both the NDA and the INDIA bloc pulled out all the stops to ensure their victories with BJP focusing on ‘Roti, Beti, Maati’ and the INDIA bloc constituents trying to capitalise on "suppression of the voice of a tribal CM".

PM Modi held a massive road show in Ranchi, drawing large crowds.

Key battles include former Chief Minister Champai Soren, who is contesting on a BJP ticket in Seraikela, facing JMM's Ganesh Mahli.

Geeta Kora, wife of former CM Madhu Koda, is contesting against Congress' Sona Ram Sinku in Jagannathpur.

Veteran Congress leader Rameshwar Oraon is up against AJSU Party's Shanti Bhagat in Lohardaga, while JD(U)'s Saryu Roy is facing Congress’ Banna Gupta in Jamshedpur (West).

The second phase of voting will take place on November 20, and vote counting is scheduled for November 23.

In the 2019 elections, the JMM secured 30 seats, the BJP won 25.

The JMM-led alliance comprising the Congress and the RJD won a majority with 47 seats.