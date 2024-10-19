Jharkhand polls: Single nomination filed on day two of filing of papers

Ranchi, Oct 19 (PTI) Only one nomination was filed on Saturday, the second day of filing of papers for 43 assembly constituencies, scheduled to vote on November 13 in the first phase of Jharkhand polls, an election official said.

With this, the total number of nominations filed in various assembly constituencies till now has reached four, he said.

The nomination process will continue until October 25, with nomination papers accepted from 11 am to 3 pm.

"Only one candidate has filed his nomination papers from Hatia assembly constituency on Saturday. Three candidates filed their nominations on the first day," Chief Electoral Officer K Ravi Kumar said.

Post-announcement of the assembly elections, a total of Rs 3.15 crore in cash and goods have been seized in the state, he said.

The maximum seizure of cash and goods valued at Rs 49.61 lakh was made in Pakur, followed by Dhanbad Rs 46.72 lakh, Dumka Rs 34.23 lakh and Palamu Rs 29.04 lakh.

The state police made the highest seizure worth Rs 1.6 crore, while the commercial tax department Rs 61 lakh and the excise department made seizures of over Rs 59 lakh, the CEO said.

Kumar said that there is no restriction on carrying up to Rs 50,000 in cash.

"If someone carries cash between Rs 50,000 and Rs 10 lakh, it will be confiscated and the concerned committee will examine whether the amount is linked to election work or criminal activity. If it is found to be linked to it, it will be confiscated and legal action will be taken," he said and added that the Income Tax department looks into the cases of seized amounts above Rs 10 lakh.

Jharkhand Assembly elections will be held in two phases - November 13 and November 20 -, with counting scheduled for November 23.

About 2.60 crore electors, including 11.84 lakh first-time voters and 1.13 lakh persons with disabilities, third-gender individuals, and senior citizens over 85, are expected to vote, compared to 2.23 crore in the 2019 assembly elections.

Scrutiny of nominations will take place on October 28 and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is October 30. PTI SAN SAN RG